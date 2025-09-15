Chet Faker to perform ‘Built on Glass’ at Sydney Opera House

Relive the Soundtrack of a Generation at Sydney Opera House.

A decade after his debut album became a generation’s soundtrack, Chet Faker announces an exclusive one-night performance on the Sydney Opera House steps.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, the acclaimed artist will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Built on Glass by performing the album in its entirety.

The set will include the triple j Hottest 100 winner ‘Talk Is Cheap’ and ‘Gold,’ alongside career deep cuts and fan favourites.

This Sydney show follows a highly-praised anniversary performance in Melbourne, reaffirming the album’s enduring impact.

Since his 2011 viral breakthrough, Faker has carved an extraordinary path, winning five ARIA Awards for Built on Glass and building a critically acclaimed discography that includes collaborations and albums under his birth name, Nick Murphy.

He will be joined by special guest Mallrat. Tickets go on sale September 19th, offering a rare chance to experience a seminal album in an iconic setting.