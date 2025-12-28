Chevy Chase reveals Eight-Day Coma after Heart Failure

A shocking revelation from a comedy legend.

Chevy Chase is emerging from a medical twilight, revealing a battle far removed from the spotlight.

In the candid CNN documentary I’m Chevy Chase… And You’re Not, the comedic legend and his family detail a 2021 heart failure crisis so severe it required an eight-day medically-induced coma.

The procedure, meant to save his life, left an indelible mark.

“According to the doctors, my memory would be shot from it, and that’s what’s happened,” Chase admits, describing a lingering cognitive fog.

His journey back involved card games and chess to rebuild his mind.

The film peels back the curtain on the harrowing ordeal that began with a trip to the ER after he couldn’t articulate what was wrong.

“His heart stops,” his wife Jayni recalls, revealing a prior cardiomyopathy diagnosis.

Now home, the 80-year-old icon is piecing life back together, one memory at a time.