Chloe Clouds’ ‘Shooting Star’ is a Funk-Pop Love Incantation

Where heartache once lived, a four-on-the-floor heartbeat now thrives.

Forget teacups, Chloe Clouds has always traded in something stronger: raw, unfiltered emotional truth.

The emerging singer-songwriter, a veteran of soul-scouring confessionals aired on BBC Introducing, built her craft in the quiet, cathartic aftermath of heartache.

Her breathy, distinctive voice became a guide through empowerment, loss, and the fragile hope of moving on, drawing from a deep well of Americana, country, and pop inspiration.

Her musical DNA, a helix woven from the theatrical drama of Phil Collins, the soul of Alicia Keys, and the rugged storytelling of Chris Stapleton, suggested an artist rooted in poignant reflection.

But with ‘Shooting Star,’ the first shimmering signal from her upcoming debut EP Swings & Roundabouts, Clouds doesn’t just turn the page; she sets it on fire under a disco ball.

‘Shooting Star’ is a cosmic surprise, a euphoric U-turn from introspection into the effervescent glow of new love.

Co-written and produced with Tyler Spicer, the track is less a song and more a collision of celestial bodies: imagine Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Little Lies’ crash-landing into a 2024 funk-pop dancefloor.

Clouds described it as a “marmite track,” but its divisive potential lies not in bitterness, but in its unapologetic, giddy sweetness, a sugar rush of synth stabs and that relentless, “lairy” kick drum that pulses like a second heartbeat.

This is where Clouds’ artistry truly ignites.

She masterfully trades the weight of her signature soul-baring for the weightless exhilaration of infatuation.

Her voice, often a vessel for smokey melancholy, here becomes playful and elastic, twisting around playful metaphors with a wink.

The “broad range of musical taste” she proudly owns, from musical theatre to Oasis, explodes in a confetti cannon of sound: it’s country-pop’s earnest heart wrapped in funk’s slick leather jacket, with a splash of rock-and-roll audacity in the guitar licks.

‘Shooting Star’ is a declaration of artistic fearlessness.

It proves that Chloe Clouds’ greatest strength isn’t just navigating darkness, but having the sheer audacity to flip on the strobe light and make us dance in the newfound glow.

It’s a promise that her Swings & Roundabouts will be a journey not just through feelings, but through genres, all anchored by that unmistakable, authentic voice now singing, triumphantly, under a brand new sky.