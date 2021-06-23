Chris Brown faces another case of assault against a woman

CW: Violence, abuse, sexual assault.

Controversial R&B singer Chris Brown is making headlines again after allegedly hitting a woman in the head during a fight in Los Angeles.

The Grammy-award winning singer was accused of hitting a woman in the head on Friday in his Los Angeles home.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles police department told NBC News on Tuesday that “officers had responded to a report of an argument at a residence in the 19600 block of Citrus Ridge Drive in the San Fernando Valley area” in the city of angels.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Police Department told Fox News on Tuesday that officers responded to disturbances around Brown’s mansion at around 7:30 a.m, which resulted in them taking a battery report.

However, very few details have been released, and it’s unclear whether Brown will face any charges.

So far, the case is still being investigated as battery and has now been referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office.

No injuries have been reported, either. However, TMZ has since reported that the woman alleged that Brown “smacked her in the head hard enough for her hair weave to fall out”.

Brown responded to this report by taking to Instagram with a simple post that read, “YALL SO DAMN [cap emoji]”. Apparently, ‘cap’ is slang for ‘lie’. Whatever, Chris.

Disappointingly, this is unsurprising territory for Brown.

The No Guidance singer has become notorious for his mistreatment and abuse towards women for over a decade now.

The singer first faced widely-publicised legal troubles in 2009 following his arrest for physically assaulting his then-girlfriend, superstar Barbadian singer Rihanna.

Brown pleaded guilty to felony assault and completed his probation in 2015.

Then in 2017, Brown was held responsible for a highly abusive relationship with another ex-girlfriend, American actress and model Karreuche Tran.

This led to a five-year restraining order being placed against him.

The following year, Brown was accused of organising a drug-fueled orgy at a Los Angeles mansion where a woman was sexually assaulted by two of his associates.