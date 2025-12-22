Chris Rea ‘Driving Home for Christmas’ and blues-rock legend dies aged 74

Chris Rea’s gravelly voice and killer slide guitar made him one of Britain’s most enduring rock-blues voices.

Chris Rea, the gravel-voiced singer-songwriter whose songs about roads, winter nights and small-town longing became part of Britain’s musical DNA, has died aged 74.

His family confirmed he passed away peacefully on 22 December 2025, surrounded by loved ones, following a short illness.

Born in Middlesbrough in 1951, Rea’s career stretched over five decades. He first broke through internationally with Fool (If You Think It’s Over) in 1978, a track that showcased his distinctive slide guitar and smoky, emotive vocals. But it was his 1989 album The Road to Hell and the enduring festive classic Driving Home for Christmas that cemented his place in pop and rock folklore.

While Driving Home for Christmas was never an immediate hit, it became one of the UK’s most beloved seasonal songs, quietly charting every December and appearing in countless festive playlists. Beyond holiday fame, Rea’s work spanned introspective blues, cinematic ballads and road‑weary rock–On the Beach, Josephine and Auberge remain testaments to his storytelling craft.

Rea faced serious health battles over the years, including pancreatic cancer, diabetes and a stroke in 2016, yet he continued to write and perform, returning to his blues roots with a quiet resilience that earned him admiration from peers and fans alike.

Tributes poured in from social media and his hometown of Middlesbrough, with fans recalling the warmth, melancholy and subtle wit of a musician who could make a Christmas commute feel like a cinematic journey.

He is survived by his wife, Joan, and their two daughters.