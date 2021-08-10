Christina Applegate reveals she has multiple sclerosis

Christina Applegate has recently taken to Twitter to announce the sad news that she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

According to the Tweet, the diagnosis was made “a few months ago” but was finally announced to her fans this morning.

Christina Applegate is something of a cult icon, known for her starring roles in hit comedies like Anchorman and The Sweetest Thing, as well as appearing on FRIENDS.

In the tweet, Applegate hints at the tough journey fighting the disease.

“It’s been a strange journey,” she writes.

“But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it.”

For those who don’t know, multiple sclerosis – more commonly known as MS – is an autoimmune disease.

Basically, the immune system begins to attack myelin, which makes up the protective coverings over nerve fibres.

As a result, it becomes difficult for the brain to send messages to the rest of the body, inhibiting control over movement.

Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it. — christina applegate (@1capplegate) August 10, 2021

The actor has asked for privacy during this difficult time, as per her follow-up tweet minutes later.

“As one of my friends that has MS said, “we wake up and take the indicated action.” And that’s what I do now. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing.”

It hasn’t been an easy run for Applegate. In 2008, the actor underwent a bilateral mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

As one of my friends that has MS said “ we wake up and take the indicated action”. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo — christina applegate (@1capplegate) August 10, 2021

Fortunately, though, she has been cancer-free ever since.

But it surely wasn’t easy. She told Opera in 2008 that she cries:

“…at least once a day about it because it’s hard to overlook it when you’re standing there in the mirror. When you look down, it’s the first thing you see… So you’re reminded constantly of this thing, this cancer thing that you had.”