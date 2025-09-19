Aotearoa’s acclaimed rap duo Church & AP brought their signature energy to the studio for an unforgettable Live from Happy, treating fans to a powerhouse performance of their hit single ‘PAK N SAVE’ 🎤✨

The duo, known for their genre-blending sound and dynamic stage presence, showcased why they remain forces in New Zealand’s hip-hop scene since their 2019 breakout album Teeth.

Fresh off the success of recent releases like ‘Monkey See, Monkey Do,’ Church & AP’s session highlighted their seamless chemistry and innovative artistry, backed by producer Dera Meelan’s gritty production.

The track’s references to grime, techno, and ballroom house reverberated through the studio, proving their ability to push creative boundaries.

Keep up with Church, AP, and the rest of The Zips!

Special thanks to sponsors Almighty and Pig Hog Cables for powering this iconic session! 🙌

