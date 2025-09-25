Claudia Cardinale, Star of Fellini’s 8½, Dies at 87

Remembering a life of elegance, talent and cinema history

Italian actress Claudia Cardinale, celebrated for her roles in cinematic masterpieces such as 8½, The Leopard, and Once Upon a Time in the West, has passed away at the age of 87.

Her death was confirmed by her agent, Laurent Savry, who stated that she died in Nemours, France, surrounded by her children.

Born in Tunis in 1938 to Sicilian parents, Cardinale entered the film industry after winning a beauty contest titled “The Most Beautiful Italian Girl in Tunisia” at just 17.

This led to a contract with producer Franco Cristaldi, who helped launch her career. Initially hesitant about acting, she pursued it as a path toward independence, and soon appeared in films such as Big Deal on Madonna Street (1958), quickly becoming a rising star in European cinema.

Cardinale’s international breakthrough came with Federico Fellini’s 8½ (1963) and Luchino Visconti’s The Leopard. In 8½, she played Claudia, the “Ideal Woman,” a role that highlighted her poise and emotional depth.

She went on to captivate audiences in The Pink Panther and Once Upon a Time in the West, solidifying her status as an icon of world cinema.

Beyond acting, Cardinale was a committed advocate for women’s rights. She served as a UNESCO goodwill ambassador for women in 2000 and received a lifetime achievement award at the Berlin Film Festival in 2002 .

Her legacy endures through her rich filmography. Many of her films are available to stream on platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Fans can also watch this tribute celebrating her life and career: Claudia Cardinale: A Tribute to a Cinema Icon.

Claudia Cardinale’s elegance, talent, and courage both on and off-screen have left an indelible mark on global cinema, inspiring generations of filmmakers and audiences alike.