Clay J Gladstone delivers something infectious and insane on ‘Holly’

With a small handful of singles under his belt, things have come together quite quickly for Clay J Gladstone. In a very short amount of time, the Blue Mountains-based multi-instrumentalist has developed a sound that’s hard-hitting and addictively melodic.

With the release of his latest single Holly, he continues to establish his penchant for crafting searing and infectious gems of sound. If you’re not already familiar with this artist, now is a perfect time for you to change that.

On his new single Holly, Blue Mountains-based artist Clay J Gladstone delivers an addictively manic slice of indie-punk glory.

All throughout the new single, Clay J Gladstone stomps through a blistering concoction of indie, rock, pop, and punk, delivering something uniquely his own. With frantic rhythms, crunching guitars, and flailing vocal hooks, Holly will punch you in the face then get stuck in your head. Clocking in at less than three minutes, it’s wild to think how big Gladstone manages to make this song feel. Across its brief run time, huge anthemic choruses build and build, developing into an unrelenting slice of music.

The new single also arrives alongside a new music video, perfectly capturing the track’s manic energy. Here, under an eerie green light, a wild-eyed Gladstone appears, driving home the unhinged charm that simmers beneath the track’s surface.

Holly will feature on Clay J Gladstone’s upcoming debut EP, Rock Songs To Get Depressed To. Judging by the quality of everything we’ve heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more great tunes.

In the meantime, do yourself a favour and watch the new video for Holly above.