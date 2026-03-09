CLUBCORE helps producers shape low end for real club systems

Because most producers are mixing miles away from the kind of speakers their tracks are meant for.

Most producers spend their time working in bedrooms, small studios or headphones, far away from the kind of club or festival sound systems that reveal what the low end of a track is really doing.

Deep sub frequencies behave very differently once they hit large speakers, and a mix that feels balanced in the studio can quickly fall apart on a powerful PA.

That gap between the studio and the dancefloor is exactly what CLUBCORE is designed to address.

Developed by Mateo Thode, CLUBCORE focuses on preparing the bass of a track for larger sound systems.

Instead of relying solely on EQ or limiting, the plugin separates the sub region of the signal so it can be shaped independently from the rest of the mix.

At the centre of the design is a crossover stage that isolates the lowest frequencies from the mid and high content.

Once separated, the bass can be controlled with compression, saturation and level adjustments, giving producers a dedicated space to reinforce the foundation of a track without disturbing the rest of the arrangement.

The plugin is aimed primarily at electronic music producers and DJs, where the behaviour of the low end often defines how a track feels on a large sound system.

CLUBCORE also runs with zero latency, allowing it to be used in live setups or DJ environments where timing must remain precise.

The software supports VST3, AU and CLAP formats and is also available as a standalone application for macOS and Windows.

Rather than replacing traditional mixing tools, CLUBCORE focuses on one part of the process.

Helping producers shape low frequencies so their tracks hold together when the system gets big.

When the low end needs to carry the room, start here.