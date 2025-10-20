Behind the Velvet Rope: The demands that fuel Country’s biggest stars

What a backstage rider reveals about the meticulous planning, and personal quirks, behind every concert performance.

In the world of live music, the magic on stage is only half the story.

The other half is dictated by a crucial, and usually confidential, document: the backstage rider.

Attached to an artist’s contract, this list of demands outlines everything from food and drink to specific amenities required to create the perfect environment for a performance.

In honour of Country Music Month, we’re offering a glimpse into the riders of five major country artists.

The result? A fascinating spectrum of needs, from health-conscious regimens to quirky comforts that make life on the road a little easier.

🎸 Keith Urban’s Meticulous Fueling Station

For a global superstar like Keith Urban, maintaining energy through a relentless tour schedule is paramount. His rider, especially during his “Summer Lovin'” era, paints a picture of an artist deeply committed to a disciplined, health-forward lifestyle.

His requirements included two breakfasts, one before and one after his workout, featuring the “highest quality, free range meat and organic vegetables and grains.” Notably, his rider explicitly outlawed butter, spices, and onions, pointing towards a bland but easily digestible diet to protect his voice and stomach.

This focus on vocal health is a professional necessity. As seen in 2025, Urban was forced to cancel a show on his High and Alive World Tour and was placed on complete vocal rest on the advice of his laryngologist due to a bout of laryngitis.

His rider’s specific demands can be seen as a preventative measure, ensuring his body is in peak condition to handle the rigours of performing night after night. His backstage spread was rounded out with sliced meats, cheeses, hummus, and a “butter substitute,” all emphasising controlled, clean eating.

🪭 Rascal Flatts’ On-the-Go Relaxation

The riders for the band Rascal Flatts during their “Bob That Head Tour” highlighted a different kind of backstage necessity: muscle relief.

Their rider specified that promoters must secure the services of a female massage therapist available from 1 PM until doors opened. In a unique clause, the masseuse was to charge $1 per minute with no minimum time limit, with tour personnel paying cash on the spot.

The rider even included a specific payment protocol, noting that massages for any of the three band principals would be paid for after the shift at the tour production office. This detail underscores the logistical forethought that goes into managing every aspect of a touring operation, even the rubdowns.

🥤 Taylor Swift’s Budding Superstar Snacks

Long before her record-breaking Eras Tour, a young Taylor Swift’s 2008 rider offered a charming look at an 18-year-old star on the rise.

Her demands were a mix of burgeoning health consciousness and typical teen favourites. She helpfully, and adorably, explained one catering item: “1 Bag frozen Edemame [sic] (it’s soy beans…in the frozen vegetable section).”

Her list also included cases of Smartwater, Starbucks Grandes, luncheon meat, and pints of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream. The rider also designated Saturday as pasta night, though the mention of a jar of Ragu spaghetti sauce shows that even future billionaires start with simple comforts.

🐕 Shania Twain’s Security and Snacks

Shania Twain’s rider revealed a blend of serious security concerns and very specific personal tastes. The mention of a security dog for K9 bomb sweeps points to the high-level safety protocols necessary for a major touring act.

When it came to sustenance, her tastes were eclectic, listing “Silken Style Soft tofu” alongside orange cheese popcorn. Her juicing habit was particularly intense, requiring a whopping ten pounds of carrots during her 1998 tour.

Perhaps most intriguing was the note about her polishing off two dozen pre-show cookies, a mystery that surely fuels envy among her fans.

The document did, however, note a rather lean provision for the local choir performing with her: just twelve cans of soda and some spring water for eighteen performers.

🌿 Willie Nelson’s Natural Remedy

Veteran icon Willie Nelson’s rider is perhaps the most legendary, perfectly reflecting his well-known lifestyle.

His bus, the Honeysuckle Rose III, was stocked with “butterfly cut organic free range pork chops,” continuing his long-standing commitment to natural and organic food, well before it was a mainstream trend.

Most notably, his rider included a request for two gallons of distilled aloe vera, which was noted as being good for a suite of ailments including ulcers, irritable bowels, and acid reflux.

This aligns with historical uses of aloe vera, though modern science advises caution. The National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences notes that while aloe latex contains a compound (aloin) that acts as a laxative, oral consumption has been linked to potential health concerns and should be approached carefully.

Regardless, this demand firmly cements Nelson’s status as an advocate for alternative, natural remedies.