CNasch Reclaims the Narrative

Rising artist CNasch on reclaiming your power, one bossa-pop groove at a time.

At just 17, Australian-Brazilian artist CNasch (Claire Naschenweng) is already carving out a unique space in the pop landscape, masterfully blending the rhythmic warmth of bossa nova with modern, genre-fluid production.

Her newest single, ‘I Want It Back,’ is a testament to this vision, transforming a somber ballad into a cheeky, empowered anthem about reclaiming one’s heart and confidence.

Drawing on a lifelong immersion in music and her rich dual heritage, CNasch writes with a quiet confidence and emotional sharpness that belies her age.

In this exclusive interview, the emerging artist discusses her creative process, the importance of self-reclamation, and how she balances her HSC exams with building a music career that is as charming and introspective as it is sonically fresh.

HAPPY: What’d you get up to today?

CNASCH: I actually took the day off school to focus on music. I’ve been working on editing, writing, and recording in preparation for the release, and I’m also saving my voice a bit since my music HSC practical exam is next week.

And in between all of that, I’m debating whether or not to get my nails done, so it’s been a mix of productive and a little reset.

HAPPY: Tell us a little about where you’re from, and what you love about it!

CNASCH: I’m from Sydney, Australia, and I live close to Cronulla, which means I’ve always had easy access to the beach. It’s also such a convenient spot, just a quick train ride into the city and a short drive to the airport, so I feel really connected to everything.

What I love most is that it gives me the best of both worlds; the laid-back, coastal lifestyle and the energy of the city whenever I want it.

HAPPY: How does your Australian-Brazilian heritage influence your sound?

CNASCH: I grew up surrounded by music; my parents would play a lot of Seu Jorge, Vanessa da Mata, Djavan, Antonion Carlos Jobim, and Gilberto Gil.

So when I started learning bossa nova rhythms and chord structures, it felt really natural. I’ve always taken pride in my Brazilian heritage, and bringing that into my music has been important to me from the start.

Whenever people asked what kind of music I wanted to make, I’d say a fusion of bossa and pop, with jazz influences woven through. My heritage definitely shaped that vision.

HAPPY: How did your “lifelong relationship with music” begin?

CNASCH: Music has always been a part of my life. Before I could even talk, I was babbling melodies from songs on the radio, and my parents have so many stories of me singing everywhere; in the car, at restaurants, anywhere I could.

In Kindy, I practiced ‘Rolling in the Deep’ for show and tell, and after my teacher encouraged me to join the choir, I fell in love with performing. From there I joined community choirs, taught myself guitar with my dad’s help, and later piano as well.

It also runs in my family; my grandmother played accordion and piano, my dad plays guitar, and a few of my uncles on my mum’s side play too.

Music was always around us, shaping different chapters of my parents’ lives, and naturally it became the same for me. That lifelong connection has just never left.

HAPPY: “I Want It Back” started as a somber ballad and evolved into a cheeky, empowered anthem. What prompted that shift in the song’s narrative?

CNASCH: The shift really happened in the studio. I had sent my demo to my producer, and originally it had this soft bossa rhythm with mellow chords.

He suggested, ‘Keep the melody, but let’s switch up the chord progression.’ The lyrics never changed, but my approach did. Suddenly the tone shifted; instead of being about longing, it became about reclaiming something.

I remember thinking, ‘You want YOUR heart back, so prove it in the song.’ That’s when it turned into a cheeky, empowered anthem.

HAPPY: The song deals with mixed signals and emotional games. What advice would you give to someone trying to reclaim their own power in a similar situation?

CNASCH: My advice would be to focus on yourself first. When you pour your time and energy into your own growth, you start to rebuild confidence and strength, so by the time you reclaim your heart, you’re stronger than when you left it.

It’s about remembering that your value doesn’t come from someone else’s attention or games, it comes from how you nurture yourself.

Take care of your own garden, and the right butterflies will always find their way to you.

HAPPY: With a sound that feels both “timeless and intimate,” what emotion do you most hope listeners take away from your music?

CNASCH: I hope my songs linger with people; that they bring a soft smile to their face and a warmth to their heart, almost like a familiar memory they can’t quite place.

With ‘I Want It Back,’ even though it’s about reclaiming yourself after mixed signals and heartbreak, I wanted it to feel cheeky and empowering rather than heavy.

My goal is for listeners to feel seen in their emotions, but also uplifted, like they can carry a little more confidence and lightness with them after hearing it.

HAPPY: As an emerging artist, what has been your most valuable learning experience in the music industry so far?

CNASCH: One of the most valuable lessons I’ve learned is not to be afraid to reach out and put yourself out there.

Networking is everything, people won’t know what you do unless you share it, and so many opportunities come from simply asking questions or starting conversations.

I’ve found that saying yes to workshops, programs, and any learning opportunities, especially during school, has been huge for me.

They’ve not only taught me a lot, but also connected me with industry professionals really early on.

HAPPY: If you could describe the future of your music in three words, what would they be?

CNASCH: I’d describe the future of my music in three words: charming, empowering, and cheeky.

I want my songs to carry that balance of warmth and confidence, with a little playful edge that makes people smile and feel inspired.

HAPPY: Lastly, what makes you happy?

CNASCH: What makes me happy? I love a good jam session; being in a room with musicians, watching people create, and singing or playing along.

I also love food, especially trying new things, getting dressed up, photoshoots, and travelling. Driving around with music playing is one of my simple joys.

And, of course, spending time with good company; my family and friends make me really happy, and I’m so grateful for their support.