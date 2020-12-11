Code Red unleash a frenzy of acidic riffs and hooks on their new single

Code Red are back with their highly anticipated second single, and it’s more than we could’ve dreamt of.

Following on from the brilliance of their first single, Code Red have unleashed a dark, brooding rock hit that will have your head banging.

Erupting in twilight tones and textures, Don’t Dream slaps you across the face with nuance and irresistible riffs from the moment it begins.

Opening with a slow-burning, mellow intro that sparkles in with this twilight hesitancy, the band waste no time quickly igniting their sonic into a raging turret of acidic riffs and hooks. With vocals that lie between the earthiness of Nick Cave and the ferocity of James Hetfield, Don’t Dream is a complex study in genre that does the unexpected.

The band know exactly where to erupt their sound into a frenzy of rock brilliance and where to tastefully refrain in their verses. At its core though, Code Red have written a song that finds hope amidst the chaos of life, reminding us that everyone is living through the same struggles.

“Don’t Dream is a song about hope. It’s about recognising that none of us really have a handle on life, nor do we know what lies ahead, but having the courage to get out there, take chances, be who you want to be,” vocalist John Tinline explains.

An instant classic, Don’t Dream is an exciting taster of more to come from this incredible outfit.

Check it out below: