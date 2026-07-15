Glorified desk toy or AI revolution? Codex Micro is both somehow

Because typing is so 2025.

Behold the Codex Micro, because apparently your keyboard wasn’t pretentious enough.

This fidget toy claims to be an “AI agent controller,” featuring adorable little lights that change colour when your robot slave is “thinking” or “error-ing.” How thoughtful.

The Command Keys let you boss around your digital minions without lifting a hand, because lifting a hand in 2026 is simply beneath you.

With 32 interchangeable keycaps, you can finally express your personality through the shape of the button you press to reject AI output.

The device promises to make documentation “tactile and engaging,” which is corporate-speak for “you paid $200 to twist a dial instead of typing.”

Integrated directly into Codex (conveniently requiring you to already use Codex), this is the ultimate solution for a problem nobody had.

Limited quantity, get it before you realise you don’t need it. ¯_(ツ)_/¯