Everyone’s favourite Zamundan King is back and ready to take on The Big Apple, again. Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, and more have returned for another crack at the 1988 cult classic Coming To America.

A stellar cast will star alongside Murphy, Hall, and the irreplaceable James-Earl Jones, including Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, and Teyana Taylor.

Coming 2 America will premiere on Amazon Prime, so make sure you have your subscriptions up-to-date by March 5th, 2021.

Check out the trailer below: