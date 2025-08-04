Couch Electronics Baker’s Dozen

A Little Pedal with a Lot of Soul 🎛️🔥

Every now and then, a pedal comes through the Happy Mag studio that genuinely stops us in our tracks. Overdrives? We’ve seen plenty. But the Baker’s Dozen from Couch Electronics is one of those rare boxes that doesn’t just replicate vintage tones — it reinvents them with charm, precision, and personality.

Built by hand in Slovenia by the meticulous and clearly tone-obsessed Slobodan, the Baker’s Dozen is a boutique Bluesbreaker-style overdrive that brings vintage mojo into the modern world. The result? A pedal that looks stunning, sounds lush, and feels like something you’ll keep on your board for years to come.

Classic British flavour, no fuss 🇬🇧➡️🇸🇮

The heart of this pedal is the legendary Bluesbreaker circuit — made famous by Marshall in the mid-90s and adored for its amp-like drive and transparency. The Baker’s Dozen follows that lineage but smooths out the edges. It’s less about crunchy aggression and more about articulate, harmonically rich overdrive with a creamy top-end.

You’ve got three controls: Gain, Tone, and Volume. That’s it. No hidden toggles or menus — just a perfectly voiced tone stack that responds beautifully to your playing and your guitar’s dynamics.

Crank the Gain and you’ll find a sweet, natural overdrive that breathes. Roll it back and you’re in boost territory, perfect for pushing your amp or stacking with other pedals.

The Tone control is where a lot of the subtlety lies. It’s beautifully tuned, allowing you to add just enough shimmer or pull back any excessive high-end. No harshness, no fizz. Just smooth, musical tone that feels ‘finished’ right out of the box.

It’s not just the tone — it’s the build 🔧✨

Now let’s talk about the craftsmanship. This thing is gorgeous.

From the custom-machined solid aluminium knobs to the uniquely sculpted enclosure, everything on the Baker’s Dozen feels boutique in the best way possible. There’s a tactile satisfaction to adjusting those knobs, and a clear sense that every part was hand-selected and thoughtfully assembled.

Slobodan doesn’t just build pedals. He builds instruments. And this one, despite its size, feels like an extension of your rig — a pedal you’ll bond with, not just switch on.

Versatility in a box 🎸

We’ve been running this thing through a few rigs — Strat into a clean amp, Les Paul into a crunchy one, pedalboard full of madness… and the Baker’s Dozen just fits.

Use it as an always-on subtle enhancer. Stack it with fuzz for a singing lead tone. Pair it with delay for ambient layers. However you choose to run it, it brings a warm, alive quality to your sound that’s seriously addictive.

And while it clearly leans into vintage tone territory, the modern build quality and responsiveness make it a powerful tool for any genre — blues, indie, psych, rock, pop, even ambient or post-rock.

Let’s hear it 🎧

DEMO STARTS

We kicked things off with a clean amp and low Gain setting — just a kiss of drive. Immediately, the tone had more body, more presence. Subtle breakup, gorgeous mids, and a sense of dimension that made chords bloom and single notes sparkle.

Next, we bumped the Gain up and hit it harder. This is where the Baker’s Dozen really came to life. Not in a brash, over-the-top way — but with rich harmonics and a dynamic range that responds beautifully to your pick attack.

Whether you’re digging in or backing off, the pedal stays musical. And that’s rare.

Final thoughts 🍞🎛️

There are a lot of overdrives out there. Some sound great. Some are built well. A few look cool. But it’s rare to find one that does all three — and still feels unique.

The Baker’s Dozen by Couch Electronics is that rare find.

It’s not just another clone or rehash. It’s a love letter to a classic circuit, reimagined through the lens of a meticulous builder with a passion for tone, design, and feel. If you’re after something special to elevate your sound — whether you’re stacking it or flying solo — this pedal deserves your attention.

Small box. Big tone. Total vibe. 💥