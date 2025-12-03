Countdown to 2026: Star-Studded Lineup Announced for New Year’s Eve Celebration

Times Square, Chicago, and Las Vegas will host a star-studded New Year’s Eve celebration.

ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” is returning with a spectacular lineup to ring in 2026.

Mariah Carey, Post Malone, Chappell Roan, Demi Lovato, and Maren Morris headline the festivities, with additional performances by 50 Cent, Charlie Puth, OneRepublic, and Pitbull.

The live broadcast kicks off at 8 p.m. EST on December 31 and will be available the following day on Hulu.

Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora anchor from New York City, while Chance the Rapper leads Chicago’s festivities.

Rob Gronkowski and Julianne Hough bring energy from Las Vegas, ensuring fans across the country get a multi-city celebration experience.

The headliner for the iconic Times Square stage will be revealed closer to the event.

In addition to the main stars, viewers can expect performances from Ciara, Goo Goo Dolls, Lil Jon, Little Big Town, Madison Beer, New Kids on the Block, Jordan Davis, The All-American Rejects, and Rick Springfield.

The diverse roster promises everything from pop anthems to country hits and rap classics, appealing to audiences of all ages.

Fans looking for a global experience can watch the show live or stream it on Hulu, making it easy to ring in the new year wherever they are.

With a blend of legendary performers and rising stars, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2026 promises to be one of the most memorable celebrations yet.

Mark your calendars for December 31 and join the countdown with music, energy, and unforgettable performances.