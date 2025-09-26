Happy Mag teams up for Country Music Month

Country Music Month is about to get even bigger!

Happy Mag is proud to announce exclusive partnerships with Will + Bear, Seeker, Noise Machines, and Tokyo Lamington for this October’s Country Music Month.

With support from Will + Bear’s rootin’-tootin’ hats, Seeker’s explosive craft brews, and the Inner West’s favourite (and most iconic) lamington spot, this collaboration is set to amplify the celebration of Australia’s thriving country music scene.

These partnerships will boost Happy Mag’s month-long country coverage, featuring 2025’s Female Country Artist of the Year Max Jackson, live ACMM sessions, and spotlights on emerging talent.

Bringing together these diverse brands highlights just how broad and growing country music’s appeal is. Fans can look forward to unique content, from specially curated artists to exclusive features.

The partnerships with Will + Bear and Tokyo Lamington add a distinctive flavour to the celebration, blending country music’s rustic charm with modern artisan quality.

This initiative promises a richer, more immersive experience for country music fans throughout October.

Join Happy Mag and its partners for a true celebration of the stories and sounds that define Australian country music.

Don’t forget to check Will + Bear, Seeker, Tokyo Lamington, and Noise Machines, and out on social media, and follow Happy Mag for more of your favourite country content!