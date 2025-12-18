Courtney Jane turns doubt into a Funky Declaration

An anthem for self-belief.

Christchurch singer-songwriter Courtney Jane transforms a moment of personal doubt into a universal anthem with her vibrant new single, ‘What a Waste.’

The track, a pre-release to her 2026 album Iridescent, was born from a fleeting spiral of insecurity. “What a waste of time and energy it is,” she realised, a revelation that sparked lyrics written in just two minutes.

Produced by Jackson Watkinson at Levi Recordings, the song pairs this raw, vulnerable message with celebratory horns and an upbeat, funky soundscape.

In this candid interview, the fiercely independent and collaborative artist discusses overcoming comparison, the thriving Christchurch creative scene, and her mission to foster true connection through music.

Happy: What’d you get up to today?

Courtney Jane: Today I have been working. When I was younger and dreaming about my future career, I never thought I’d have to work a normal job and be releasing music at the same time.

But here I am, doing what I need to do. My job is as a professional plant mum. I look after plants all day so I guess I shouldn’t complain.

This job gives me freedom to create the music I love. I also met my mum for lunch and my cousin for dinner. This is my life; music, working and people.

Happy: Tell us a little about where you’re from, and what you love about it!

Jane: I was born and raised in Christchurch, New Zealand and have lived here my whole life. I love this city. We’ve been through a lot with the earthquakes and it finally feels like the city is coming alive nearly 15 years after.

The music and arts scene is growing a lot with new venues opening and studios popping up everywhere. The natural beauty of the surrounding areas is a place of recharge for me as well. Highly recommend a visit, if you’re ever able.

Happy: Your new single, ‘What a Waste,’ tackles insecurity and comparison. Was it difficult to be that vulnerable in the studio?

Jane: Honestly, no. I don’t find it hard being vulnerable. Sometimes I fear I over share. If I’m writing about something I know a lot of people relate to, it’s easier to be vulnerable and truthful.

I have so much to say and process so my lyrics are quite real and raw. Also, I find that when there’s true vulnerability, there can be true connection, and that’s what we all long for in this day and age.

When you hear the rest of the album, you’ll see this song is probably one of the least vulnerable songs in the whole project.

Happy: How did the atmospheric production from Jackson Watkinson at Levi Recordings help shape the emotion of the track?

Jane: Working with Jackson created a new sound and a new level of depth to the instrumentation of the music. He has brought his unique experience and expertise to this project.

In What a Waste, the production helps this possibly tough message have a lighter feel to it. It leaves the listener pondering, not stressed or discouraged.

It’s a celebratory song that suits the revelation of freedom, with the horns and the vocals lifting and carrying the song.

With the track, the lyrics and melody flowed easily, and that’s when you know it’s a song that needed to be written.

Happy: ‘What a Waste’ is the pre-release to your 2026 album Iridescent. How does this single set the tone for the full project?

Jane: This song showcases my progression in music production with a fresh style from my other projects which I think people will enjoy.

With layers and depth to the instrumentation that carries through the full album. Lyrically it’s an example of the heart issues that are very important to me and explored through the other tracks.

Happy: Collaboration is a big part of your work, from dancers to filmmakers. Why is involving other Christchurch creatives so important to you?

Jane: We have been given gifts and talents to use and bless others with, so why not share them when you can. It’s a waste to simply keep it to yourself.

There are so many creative and talented people around me, so when we work together it makes the projects even more amazing and brings a new perspective to the work.

Some people don’t know how to walk out their calling or dreams so to be able to help others the way people helped me when I was shy and unsure is important to me. No gatekeeping here.

Happy: As a self-taught musician, what has been the biggest challenge working alongside producers and other players in professional studio settings?

Jane: I would say the biggest challenge would be trying to communicate my ideas and visions to other people.

Since I am self taught, I don’t know the lingo and technical language so I’ll be sitting there using weird noises and enthusiastic hand gestures to visually explain what I couldn’t say in words.

Most times they understand what I am trying to get across but there have been times of miscommunication for sure. That would be the only thing that can hinder a project.

Happy: What do you hope listeners take away from ‘What a Waste’?

Jane: First, I hope that they enjoy the song as a whole, and how upbeat and funky it is. Perfect for summer. And secondly, I hope that their eyes are opened to how insecurities are a waste of time and that who they are is enough.

A little self belief goes a long way and when you realise insecurities are only holding you back, you’ll find so much freedom. I’m still working on this myself but I’ve already found a lot of happiness and freedom through this revelation.

Happy: With the album coming in February, what are you most excited for people to hear next?

Jane: I really believe this album communicates another level of my heart. There are a lot of vulnerable and hard truths I talk about that I know people will be able to relate to.

My biggest hope is that people will feel encouraged and understood. When someone can put words to what you’re going through, it can bring freedom. I hope that people can find that in all of my music.

Happy: Lastly, what makes you happy?

Jane: Good question. So much makes me happy. Nature, music, going for drives, sewing, dreaming, swimming, etc. But I guess the main thing that makes me happy is the people in my life.

My family and my friends are honestly the best. This season in my life has shown me that I can have people in my life who care for me because of who I am.

I have had draining and manipulative friends in the past who caused me to doubt myself but now the people in my life believe in me and love me.

They make me happy!