Courtney Love is officially ‘Geese Curious’

Courtney Love declares herself “Geese curious” in a candid Instagram video — with Questlove and fans weighing in.

Courtney Love has clocked in with her hot take on everyone’s new favourite band, Geese — and, in true Love fashion, it’s completely unfiltered.

Over the weekend, the Hole icon jumped on Instagram to declare herself officially “Geese curious.”

Filming a landscape-mode video from home while spinning the band, Love oscillated between intrigue and mild suspicion.

“Okay, okay. Geese? Geese. I don’t know, I don’t know,” she begins, before name-dropping a certain Michael who apparently beat her to the punch. “I was like, ‘I think this band might be major for us.’ He’s like, ‘I saw Cameron at Carnegie Hall and all of New York is obsessed with him.’ I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I don’t know. I’m out!’”

That “Cameron” would be frontman Cameron Winter, whose wiry, elastic vocals have quickly become the band’s calling card. Love admits she’s wary of what she dubs an “elder millennial, Brooklyn, very Girls-y” team orbiting the band — a nod, perhaps, to Girls-era indie aesthetics — but ultimately concedes: “You can’t fake the way he’s singing… Trying to get it; I do. Okay. Alright, alright, carry on.”

So, is she sold? Not quite. But she’s circling.

Elsewhere in the comments, Questlove chimed in with a succinct live review: “I digs it!” Meanwhile, when the clip made its way to the Geese subreddit, fans speculated that Love’s mysterious “friend Michael” might just be Michael Stipe. If so, credit where it’s due — even alt-rock royalty can occasionally be a step behind the curve.