Courtney Love Seeks British Citizenship, Slams Trump as ‘Emperor-Core’

Courtney Love finds a new home in Britain—and a new target in Trump.

Courtney Love has applied for British citizenship, announcing the news during a London event where she performed a Bob Dylan cover.

The former Hole frontwoman, who has lived in London since 2019, praised the city’s lifestyle and privacy laws. While not explicitly political, Love criticised the Trump administration, calling it “emperor-core” and describing Mar-a-Lago as “frightening.”

Love’s move to England was foreshadowed as early as 2017, with her expressing a desire to live near the Thames.

Meanwhile, she’s working on a new solo album featuring collaborations with Michael Stipe and Will Sergeant, though a Hole reunion remains off the table.

In the mean time, you can check out Love’s cover of Bob Dylan’s Like a Rolling Stone below!