Criminal investigation underway after Morgan Wallen fan allegedly peed on family at Baltimore show

What on earth is going on anymore?

An investigation has been launched after a Morgan Wallen fan allegedly urinated on a family of four.

The country star played two huge shows at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium this week.

According to an unsuspecting attendee, Troy Grevelding, was at the second of those shows with his wife, brother, and eight-year-old niece, when the fan, who they were seated directly in front of, allegedly peed on them.

Grevelding also posted a now viral video of himself talking to the police at the event.

Check that out, here:

♬ original sound – Troy Grevelding @troy.grevelding Come on TikTok I need your help. Went to a Morgan Wallen show in Baltimore and had a gentleman take out his…. and urinate all over the back of myself MY WIFE my brother and my eight-year-old Nice And what did the Maryland State police do nothing let the guy walk out the front door. So I’m asking you for your help and maybe tag Morgan Wallen and share this post. No eight-year-old girl should be assaulted at a concert #mo #morganwallen o@morganwallena #baltimoreravens

The very next day, Noah Kahan fans were also back in the absurd concert behaviour conversation.

Many will recall that, a few weeks back, Kahan had to make his fans pledge to not poop in their seats.

Now, a Noah Kahan concertgoer has also alleged that another fan “decided (their section) was a bathroom,” and peed on other people’s belongings.

Here’s those claims, too: