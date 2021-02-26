Dom Brinkley drops folk guaranteed to put you in a trance on ‘Crying’

Melbourne artist Dom Brinkley has returned with the folk number Crying, which balances dreamy and vulnerable on a knife’s edge.

You know those songs where you hear the first few seconds and know it’s gonna turn you inside out? Well, add Crying from Dom Brinkley to that list.

The Melbournian blues artist has entered the vulnerable world of folk music on his latest single, and it’s definitely hitting the spot for us. And by the spot, we mean the feels. So, grab your headphones and sit down under a tree. Let’s explore the intricacies of Crying.

The ballad begins with a synth-string drone and some cutting acoustic fingerpicking. The guitar work is heavy on all those capturing techniques: sliding, hammer-ons, pull-offs. Take note, guitar-noodlers.

Brinley’s baritone enters with a breathy and rugged tone, singing an off-kilter melody that jumps up and down. “I don’t like to hear you cry.” For fans of Nick Drake, this will feel right at home. There’s also a tinge of the psychedelic sensibilities of George Harrison peeping through. The melody is oddly reminiscent to Within You Without You off the seminal Sgt. Peppers album.

Some subtle synths mimic the melody and the artists’ introspection continues, focusing on mental health, which is too often ignored or downplayed. “When the weight of the world gets to you, and the weight of the world just won’t shine through,” he sings. Dom’s natural ability to empathise goes a long way on Crying, preventing it from being another sad boy song that doesn’t actually go anywhere or offer hope.

Dreamy and soulful guitar textures continue to build as the artist sings of redemption and finds his footing in loving and helping another. “We’ll find our way through the moonlit sky.” There’s an obvious connection to nature throughout the track and many descriptions of the earth and sky. Brinkley let us know that he often goes to nature to get away and recalibrate, so we’d recommend listening to Crying outside. We can’t wait for what’s next, whether that be another slice of folk or a return to blues.

Have a listen to Crying below: