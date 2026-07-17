Crystal Hefner says marrying Hugh Hefner is her biggest regret

She lost herself trying to fit into Hugh Hefner’s world

Crystal Hefner is looking back on her marriage to Hugh Hefner with complete honesty–and she regrets it.

“Do I regret marrying Hugh Hefner? Of course I do,” she said in an Instagram post.

“And that’s not because of where it brought me. I’m grateful for the woman I became on the other side of it.”

Hefner, who married the Playboy founder in 2012 and remained with him until his death in 2017.

Said her biggest regret wasn’t the relationship’s outcome, but why she entered it in the first place.

“I regret being in my mid-20s and thinking that marrying one of the most famous men in the world meant that I had finally made it. That I finally mattered or had value,” she said.

“I regret the years I spent making myself smaller so his world could feel bigger.”

She also reflected on how the relationship changed her, saying she learned to stay quiet when she should have spoken up.

“I regret the version of myself that I had to abandon just to survive in that environment,” she said, adding that it took her years to understand what was really happening.

“I’m done,” she said, calling the admission “one of the most honest things” she’s ever shared.

Her comments build on revelations from her 2024 memoir Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself.

She described the Playboy Mansion as a toxic environment and alleged that Hefner kept compromising photos of women that she said could be used as blackmail.

Within the book she described discovering drawers full of nude photographs while clearing out the mansion after his death.

She destroyed the images because the women in them “deserved better.”

Earlier this year, Hefner married James Ward. Marking what she has described as a fresh chapter after leaving her Playboy past behind.