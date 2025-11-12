Hip-Hop takes over Parramatta Town Hall this November with culdesac, culdesac, culdesac

Two days of Hip-Hop land in Western Sydney, with a screening of new short film The DEFIANT Ones, live spoken word, and a cypher block party

This November, Parramatta Town Hall is the place to be for Hip-Hop heads, culture seekers, and anyone who loves music that moves the body and the mind.

AfriKaleidoscope’s culdesac, culdesac, culdesac is a two-day celebration marking 50 years of a culture born from resilience, resistance, and radical creativity.

Expect film, poetry, DJs, cyphers, dance, and visual art — all curated to showcase Hip-Hop as more than music, but a global movement that has shaped generations.

“Hip-Hop has never been just music — it’s a language of survival, resistance, and truth. ‘culdesac, culdesac, culdesac’ invites audiences to look beyond the surface and confront the systems that shaped the culture. Through film, performance, and visual art, the exhibition reclaims Hip-Hop’s narrative from the forces that have flattened, commodified, and criminalised it — restoring its context, complexity, and humanity,” says Fungai Mutsiwa, Director of culdesac, culdesac, culdesac.

Day One kicks off with The DEFIANT Ones, a short film screening and panel tracing Hip-Hop’s journey from the Bronx to worldwide influence. Audience members can join a community panel discussion with Fungai Mutsiwa, Aliga Gama, and Bakari Blouin, diving into themes of resistance, commodification, and legacy.

Later, Word on the Culdesac brings the raw energy of spoken word to the stage, hosted by Afro-Australian icon Kween G and featuring performances from poets Atoc Malou, Amuor Malou, and Ifeoma Obiegbu.

Day Two sees the exhibition close with The Block Party, bringing the streets indoors with live DJs JANE, Ms Hennessey, and Carl Alley, rap and dance cyphers led by TAWANDA, Wayde., One-Sixth, and MzUki, and visual art activations from Ethell, Ant Piper, and Sam Absurd. It’s a full-on celebration of Hip-Hop’s community power and creative energy.

All things Hip-Hop over two days, with a salute to an iconic cultural movement.

culdesac, culdesac, culdesac

When: 22–23 November 2025

Where: Parramatta Town Hall, 182 Church Street, Parramatta

Tickets here: From $35