Culture Kings & Beats by Dre uncover Australia’s Top DJ: DJ Romeu

Culture Kings, the lords of fashion, music and sport have just wrapped up the Apple Beats DJ Mix Pro Comp, crowning DJ Romeu as the champion

Culture Kings, a heavyweight in streetwear, recently teamed up with Beats by Dre to launch the Apple Beats DJ Mix Pro Competition. The competition, open to DJs of all genres, brought together a mix of sounds, from drum ‘n’ bass to ambient vibes, reflecting Culture Kings’ commitment to the diverse world of music.

The public had their say in determining the winner, casting votes through Culture Kings’ socials and dedicated voting platforms. Taking the crown was DJ Romeu, whose genre-blending mix struck a chord with the online community.

The win not only highlights raw talent but also DJ Romeu’s knack for connecting with listeners.

The Announcement Party at Culture Kings’ Brisbane rooftop was the scene of the celebration, with Kate Atkinson, Marketing Director for Culture Kings, expressing excitement for the talent on display, saying, “We’re impressed with the talent we’ve seen and loved our finalists mixes. We’re excited to share DJ Romeu’s sound with the world.”

DJ Romeu, grateful for the win, shared, “Becoming a DJ was the best way to get my music out there. I love seeing how my music connects people. Winning this competition with limited gear and meeting new people from different cities has been incredible.”

The competition, shining a spotlight on Australian underground hip-hop, offers a platform for emerging artists. DJ Romeu’s mixtape, with its 125-128 BPM songs, aims to get folks on the dance floor and spread positive vibes.

This collaboration follows Culture Kings’ previous ventures with Apple Music and Beats by Dre, expanding their offerings and solidifying their spot as a go-to for street culture enthusiasts.

The Culture Kings x Beats headphones and the dedicated Culture Kings Apple Music page are just a couple of ways they’re committed to curating an authentic and chill street culture experience.

The collaboration aims to blend music, sport, and fashion, creating a laid-back atmosphere and a shopping experience that’s become synonymous with streetwear, and if you have ever been in store, you’ll know they have nailed it.