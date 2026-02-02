Wicked Stars take out Grammys Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Award

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have just walked away with the first Grammy of this year’s ceremony.

If you’re as chronically online as we are, there’s absolutely no chance you’ve missed the memes about Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s extremely close and at times somewhat bizarre friendship.

It’s easy to lose sight of the feat of their musical movie Wicked when satirical news outlets are spreading rumours they are in a “Non-Demi-Curious Semi-Binary relationship” – yes, that was fake, people!

Luckily we have the Grammys to remind us of the ladies’ talent.

Their rendition of ‘Defying Gravity’ from Wicked has seen them take home the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2026 Grammys this morning, which is the first award presented of the ceremony.

It’s the second time Ariana has won the category after she and fellow pop titan Lady Gaga scooped it up in 2021 for their iconic duet ‘Rain On Me’.

Ah, doesn’t that tune bring back memories of the time our whole state was locked down. What a throwback.

Neither Ariana or Cynthia were present to collect their win – which if you didn’t find out first here, you would’ve sooner or later as we’re sure the internet will be quick to speculate on their whereabouts in the form of new memes.

After Wicked’s sequel was snubbed from this year’s Oscars nominations 10 days ago, this win might be just what the duo needs with the world begging for a third part to the Wicked installment.

Come on girls – we know you’ve both got it in the tank!