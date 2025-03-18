Paws and Applause: Germany Sets Record with 897 Dachshund Parade

Nearly 900 dachshunds strut their stuff in a record-breaking parade.

Regensburg, Germany, has set a new Guinness World Record with a parade of 897 dachshunds, the largest gathering of wiener dogs ever.

The event, organised by the city’s Dackelmuseum, aimed to spread joy and unity. While some estimates suggested up to 1,175 dogs participated, Guinness officially confirmed 897.

Museum founders Seppi Küblbeck and Oliver Storz emphasised the dachshund’s universal appeal, stating, “For the dachshund, all people are equal.

The parade brought together dog lovers and their pets, creating a heartwarming spectacle that celebrated community spirit and the beloved breed’s charm.