Dame Haff’s Nostalgia proves that irony and sincerity can share a synth patch.

Easy, breezy, and anything but simple.

Dame Haff, the solo brainchild of London-born, transatlantic-shaped Dan Mehaffey, arrives with a debut EP that refuses to sit still. It’s a record that laughs at itself just loudly enough to mask a quiet ache.

Having spent six years in New York as a live bassist for acts like JENTL and Jose Junior, Mehaffey knows how to serve a song.

But on Nostalgia, he serves something stranger: soft acoustic melodies that get bulldozed by unapologetically oversized synthesisers. Less a flourish, he jokes, than a “strategic cover-up.”

Playing nearly every instrument himself (drums courtesy of Tom Marsh, “because he was available”), Mehaffey walks a tightrope between DIY charm and genuine musical craft.

Produced and mixed by Oli Deakin, the EP channels offbeat storytellers like Jonathan Richman, blending ironic humour with melancholy that sneaks up on you.

Take the quietly absurd sadness of an idyllic gap year in ‘Brazil,’ or the self-sabotaging romance of ‘Easy Lover,’ where the complications are entirely homemade.

Charlie’s Music winks at the exhausting performance of being “too cool,” while closer ‘Wedding’ strips everything back, exposing something more reflective and tender.

The project’s core spirit is “easy, breezy,” a refusal to overthink, at least not for twenty years (‘Wedding’). But that’s the trick.

Nostalgia invites you to laugh along, to nod at its irony, and then, mid-synth-blast, suddenly reconsider.

It’s a debut that knows memory is unreliable, so it chooses to be perfectly, deliberately unpolished. And that’s exactly why it works.