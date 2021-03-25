COVID restrictions are easing which means dancing is back

Get your dancing shoes on because COVID restrictions are easing as of Monday next week. Could we be any more excited?

We are so Glad(ys) that from March 29, there will be zero restrictions on dancing across NSW and there’s more good news where that came from.

After a whole year of trying to keep up to date with the latest rules and restrictions, things are starting to finally look a lot more loosey goosey.

To quote Men Without Hats, “We can dance if we want to.” On Wednesday during a press conference, Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced that following changes will come into effect at 12:01 March 29, just in time for the Easter Long Weekend:

Get ready NSW, you’ve earned it!

Life is set to get a little closer to ‘normal’, with a raft of restrictions to ease. Full list here: https://t.co/Qdz5zGm66m All the reaction tonight at 6.00pm on #9News pic.twitter.com/FcmAVYE4uM — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) March 24, 2021

via GIPHY

There are also no more restrictions for singing, so off to karaoke night we go.

via GIPHY

Ms Berejiklian made it clear, however, that just like school kids who must continue to eat their veggies in order to get ice-cream for dessert, we have to stay diligent with checking in to venues.

“That is the key to our success,” said The Premier. “If there is an outbreak and we can’t identify all the people in a particular venue, we will be having to go backwards again and I don’t want to see that happen. We are doing really well. And the way that we will continue to do well is a couple of things, firstly it is registering.”

Stay COVID safe folks and we’ll see you on the dance-floor for a very Good Friday.