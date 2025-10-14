Soul Legend D’Angelo Passes Away at 51 After Private Battle with Cancer

D’Angelo, Neo-Soul Pioneer and Brown Sugar hitmaker, dies at 51 after battle with pancreatic cancer

Neo-soul icon D’Angelo — the voice behind timeless classics Brown Sugar and Untitled (How Does It Feel) — has died at 51 following a private battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born Michael Eugene Archer in Richmond, Virginia, D’Angelo changed the sound of R& in the ’90s, ushering in the era of neo-soul alongside artists like Erykah Badu and Lauryn Hill.

His 1995 debut Brown Sugar and its follow-up Voodoo reshaped soul music for a new generation — all sensual groove, gospel grit and lived-in vulnerability.

His final album, 2014’s Black Messiah, arrived after a 14-year hiatus and cemented his place as a visionary voice in modern Black music. In later years, he performed sparingly but remained revered – a quiet genius whose influence rippled through artists like Frank Ocean, H.E.R., and Anderson .Paak.

DJ Premier paid tribute online, writing, “Sleep peacefully, D’. Love you KING.”

Such a sad loss to the passing of D’angelo. We have so many great times. Gonna miss you so much. Sleep Peacefully D’

Love You KING 🫡🤍🕊️🙏🏾 — DJ Premier (@REALDJPREMIER) October 14, 2025

Rest easy, legend.