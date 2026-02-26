Danger Den Channel Foo Fighters-Level Intensity on Cathartic New Single ‘Given’

Pop-punk that feels like real pop-punk.

Melbourne’s pop-punk revivalists Danger Den are back, and they’re swinging harder than ever.

Following the success of their infectious fan-favourite ‘Daisy,’ the quintet has unveiled their latest offering, ‘Given,’ a track that trades workplace romance for raw, cathartic release.

It is a soaring anthem about loss, toxic relationships, and the strength it takes to rebuild.

For those unfamiliar with the band, Danger Den is the vision of frontman Jeremy Uyloan.

Formed in Darwin in 2018 and now firmly planted in Melbourne’s thriving music scene, the band has spent years honing a sound that is equal parts early 2000s nostalgia and modern urgency.

Citing titans like Green Day, Blink-182, and Foo Fighters as major influences, the band, completed by James McGrath, Liam Terrill, Luke Schembri, and Blake Alessandro, has built a reputation for high-energy performances and heartfelt storytelling.

Having already shared stages with the likes of Eskimo Joe and Frenzal Rhomb, and dropping their debut LP Pull Yourself Together in 2021, Danger Den is proving they are one of the most exciting acts in the Australian alternative landscape.

With ‘Given,’ the band takes a sonic left turn that showcases their growth. The track opens with a deceptive bossa nova-inspired intro, lulling the listener into a cool, collected headspace.

It is a moment of calm before the storm, and when the storm hits, it hits hard. The song explodes into a wall of soaring guitars and thunderous drums, never letting up its grip.

Driven by blistering riffs and a virtuosic guitar solo, ‘Given’ is a masterclass in dynamic tension.

Lyrically, the track serves as a powerful message of encouragement, urging listeners to shed toxic habits and rise above the influence of narcissistic individuals.

It is a narrative of personal struggle and the courage to embrace change, a feeling perfectly amplified by the song’s relentless energy.

This is a track destined to be blasted at top volume, whether you are screaming it in the car or letting it fuel you through the daily grind.

The music video accompanying ‘Given’ acts as the perfect visual counterpart to the song’s intensity.

True to the band’s reputation for electrifying performances, the video captures the raw, unfiltered energy of Danger Den.

Intercut with moments of narrative tension that reflect the song’s themes of loss and rebirth, the visuals highlight the chemistry between the band members.

It’s a reminder that at their core, Danger Den is a live powerhouse, and ‘Given’ is the kind of track that will undoubtedly ignite mosh pits across Melbourne and beyond.

It is a powerful follow-up to ‘Daisy’ and a thrilling glimpse into where their genre-bending creativity is heading next.

‘Given’ is out now on all major streaming platforms.