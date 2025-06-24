Danica Bryant’s “Narcissist” – A Bittersweet Anthem of Self-Preservation

Selfish or self-aware? Bryant’s ‘Narcissist’ cuts deep with pop-perfect honesty.

Danica Bryant has carved out a unique space in the pop landscape, blending razor-sharp lyricism with infectious melodies and a rock-infused edge.

As a queer feminist artist unafraid to tackle themes of neurodiversity, celebrity culture, and self-identity, Bryant’s music is as thought-provoking as it is catchy.

Her upcoming debut album, FEAST, promises to be a defining moment in her career, and her latest single, Narcissist (featuring Julia Belle), is a compelling preview of what’s to come.

Narcissist is a moody, introspective track that balances sweetness with a biting self-awareness. Bryant’s vocals glide effortlessly over a lush pop arrangement, her delivery both vulnerable and defiant.

The song explores the duality of artistic ambition—how the pursuit of dreams demands a certain level of self-focus, often mistaken for vanity.

“It takes a degree of selfishness to prioritise following your dreams,” Bryant explains, acknowledging the tension between ego and sensitivity that defines many artists’ lives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by danica bryant (@danica.bryant)

Lyrically, Narcissist resonates deeply, particularly in its connection to Bryant’s experience as an autistic woman.

She reflects on the struggle of navigating others’ expectations while honouring her own needs—a theme that will strike a chord with anyone who’s felt pressured to shrink themselves for the comfort of others.

The collaboration with Julia Belle adds a haunting harmony, enriching the track’s emotional depth.

The DIY music video, crafted with longtime collaborator Tyler Blythe, complements the song’s intimate yet cinematic feel. Shot in a found-footage style, it enhances the raw, confessional nature of the lyrics.

With Narcissist, Bryant continues to prove why she’s one of Aotearoa’s most exciting rising stars—unapologetically honest, melodically irresistible, and endlessly relatable. If this single is any indication, FEAST will be a banquet of bold, boundary-pushing pop. Don’t miss it.