Daniel Caesar expands Son of Spergy Tour to Australia

Son Of Spergy Tour expansion pack just dropped.

On October 25 2025, Daniel Caesar stepped back into the R&B ring with the gospel-infused alternative album, Son of Spergy.

To promote the newest entry in his catalog, Caesar has been taking the his exploration of faith, masculinity, fatherhood and estrangement to the shores of many countries.

The tour kicked off in Singapore on May 16 and has steadily made its way through the rest of Asia and eventually the North America region, with more dates scheduled for Europe.

Now the tour has been hit with an expansion pack of Australia and Latin America.

The Son of Spergy is truly taking over the world.

Sydney gets the first taste with a show at Afterpay Arena on November 5.

This will be followed up with a Melbourne show at Rod Laver Arena on November 8 and Brisbane show at Brisbane Entertainment Centre on November 12.

The rest of that month and December will see Caesar take on Mexico, Columbia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru and Chile.

The presale for the tour status’s on Wednesday August 5 at 1:00pm local time, with the general sale beginning on Friday August 7 2:00pm local time.

To learn more on what to expect from the tour, Happy Mag has it covered with a tour setlist guide.