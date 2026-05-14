Here’s the Daniel Caesar Son of Spergy tour setlist

Here’s the setlist, support acts, and what to expect from Daniel Caesar’s 2026 tour

Daniel Caesar is about to step back into full arena mode, with his Son of Spergy World Tour kicking off this week in Singapore (May 16).

The shape of this era is already pretty clear. Between his recent Live in Harlem shows and a tight Juno Awards appearance earlier this year, Caesar’s leaning into a mix of new material and the slow-burn classics that built his catalogue in the first place.

Daniel Caesar Son of Spergy tour setlist (2026)

Who Knows

Rain Down

Have a Baby (With Me)

Emily’s Song

Moon

Sins of the Father

Get You

Best Part

Superpowers

Japanese Denim

Cyanide

Always

Toronto 2014

Loose

At this stage, ‘Who Knows’ is shaping up as the centrepiece – it’s been his most-played track across 2026 appearances so far, and set to anchor the opening stretch of the show.

Once the tour properly kicks off across Singapore, Manila and Kuala Lumpur, expect the setlist to stretch out to around 18–22 songs.

Caesar typically builds his shows in waves — starting with newer material, easing into fan favourites mid-set, then closing on something big and familiar. ‘Always’ and ‘Best Part’ are the obvious contenders for encore territory, depending on the night.

Support acts will vary depending on the leg, with Faye Webster and 070 Shake confirmed for select North American dates, while openers for the Asia run are still to be announced.

Tour dates beyond the initial Asia run are expected to be announced soon, with more cities likely to follow across North America, Europe and Australia.