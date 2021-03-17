A Daniel Sloss monologue on male accountability has gone viral in the wake of Sarah Everard’s death

A video of Scottish comedian and all-around legend Daniel Sloss has gone viral as he calls for male accountability in regards to rape and sexual assault.

The clip from Sloss’ 2019 stand-up show X resurfaced earlier this week after the news of 33-year-old Sarah Everard’s murder.

In the video, the comedian draws on his own experience of being friends with a perpetrator to encourage the men in the audience (and at home) to take a look at their own actions as bystanders and friends of potential rapists.

He has indeed once nicknamed his penis “the sloss ness monster,” but Daniel Sloss’ comedy specials are more well-known for having quite intense and beautifully crafted monologues whereby he is “aware that this is not a particularly funny bit of the show.” In Dark, Sloss tackles grief and pity, Jigsaw discusses the myth of the soulmate as well as the meaning of life, and in X, Sloss once again uses his platform to discuss the serious issue of rape and sexual assault.

“I knew this man for eight years, and he fucking did it. There are monsters amongst us, and they look like us. If you are sick of the narrative that’s currently going on about men feel free to change it, but you have to get involved.”

“Don’t make the same mistake I did for years, which was just sitting back and being like: ‘Well I’m not part of the problem, therefore I must be part of the solution.’ Cause that’s just not how fucking shit works. I believe and deep down I know that most men are good. Of course we are. But when one in ten men are shit and the other nine do nothing, they might as well not fucking be there.”

Feeling incredibly sad hearing the news tonight. This Daniel Sloss clip says it better than I can at the moment. Please talk to your mates. We have to do better as men pic.twitter.com/nSLoATwdp3 — Alex Henderson (@Hendo1265) March 10, 2021

Of course, Sloss is not the first person to have this opinion but hopefully, his speech will inspire male fans to “talk to your fucking boys, [and] get involved” at the next lads night.

Not people (men) replying to that Daniel Sloss clip and saying “who is this guy, I need to hear more of what he’s saying”. Find a woman, any woman and listen to her ffs — Gearóidín McEvoy (@GaRoDean) March 11, 2021

Lads, If you’re so sure you and your friends are saints – try this. 👀 Watch this 📲 Then share with your mates in your WhatsApp groups 🗣 Discuss it 💡 Ask yourselves if this applies to you & your friendship group 🙏 Change your behaviourpic.twitter.com/ScdkMo91GX — Sammy Andrews (@sammyandrews) March 11, 2021

Sloss’ show X is currently streaming on HBO Max and his other two specials, Dark and Jigsaw are available on Netflix. If you want to be the first to see what he says next, you can grab tickets for his 2021 Australian dates here.