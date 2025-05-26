Darude’s ‘Sandstorm’ takes over Finland again – 25 years later

When radios, malls, and schools sync for a trance classic.

Finland erupted into a synchronised wave of nostalgia as radio stations across the country blasted Darude’s iconic trance anthem ‘Sandstorm’ simultaneously, celebrating its 25th anniversary.

The track, which first stormed Finnish airwaves in late 1999 before conquering global charts in 2000, became a cultural phenomenon –topping charts worldwide, going platinum in the U.S., and holding a 42-week streak in Finland.

At 9:15 AM on May 8, malls, schools, and radios united in a nationwide tribute, turning streets into impromptu dance floors.

Darude, overwhelmed by the love, shared on Instagram: “You could hear it everywhere—thank you!”

The milestone also heralded his STORM25 Tour, with stops in Dublin, Glasgow, Miami, and a grand Helsinki finale on September 6.

A defining sound of the 2000s, Sandstorm anchored Darude’s debut album Before the Storm and remains an electronic music legend – proving some beats truly are timeless.