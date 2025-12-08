Dave Returns to Australia With His Most Soul-Searching Era Yet

The Boy Who Played the Harp Hits Australia

Dave is heading back down under for the first time since 2021, announcing an Australian arena run for June 2025.

Tickets land Friday 12 December at 10am (local time), marking his biggest return yet.

The tour arrives on the heels of The Boy Who Played the Harp, Dave’s most spiritually tangled and self-examining record to date.

If his early work gave voice to the overlooked, this album turns the camera inward, tracing the fault lines between who he was, who he is, and who the world demands him to be.

Drawing its name from the biblical David soothing a tormented king with a lyre, the project trades spectacle for introspection, slow burners, confessions, contradictions.

He questions the ethics of wearing Congo-mined diamonds while praying for liberation, interrogates faith even as he admits he rarely prays, and circles around the uneasy truth that wealth has freed him materially but muddied his moral compass.

Tracks like ‘History‘ and ‘175 Months,’ co-scored with James Blake, sit in a quiet dusk where ego dissolves and doubt takes the mic.

Meanwhile, ‘Chapter 16’ with Kano anchors the album in imagined conversation, a stand-in for the guidance he no longer finds in the real world.

It’s the album’s thesis in motion: isolation can make even your own thoughts turn hostile.

It’s a long journey from the unvarnished ferocity of his ‘Black Box‘ freestyle, where a teenage Dave mapped trauma, survival, loyalty, and London’s sharp edges with surgical clarity to this contemplative era.

Australia will see Dave at his rawest and most evolved. Tickets go on sale on Friday 12 December, 10am (local).