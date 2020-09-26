David Attenborough cracks 1 million followers on Instagram in world record time

David Attenborough has become the fastest person ever to reach one million Instagram followers in the app’s 10-year history – overtaking actress Jennifer Aniston.

David Attenborough has been the voice of planet earth for 60 years, but it has only taken him four hours and 44 minutes to reach one million followers on Instagram.

Now Sir Attenborough has taken a break from teaching children in lockdown to explore a new way of communication saying, “because as we all know, the world is in trouble… Continents are on fire, Glaciers are melting, Coral Reefs are dying, fish are disappearing from our ocean – The list goes on and on“.

The account is managed by filmmakers of David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet, a feature documentary on the man who spent his life defending the world as we know it through education and conservation.

The film will premiere Monday 28th of September in theatres around the world and will appear on Netflix on October 4.

At 94 years young, David intends to use his account to record messages solely for Instagram to explain the problems the natural world is facing, and on a more hopeful note, how to solve them.

If he was to have a spirit animal, it would most definitely have to be the humble goat, as he’s now the holder of three Guinness World Records including ‘Longest career as a TV presenter’ and ‘Longest career as a television naturalist’. His documentary TV series Planet Earth is the record holder for ‘Most in-demand documentary TV show’.

To finish his first Instagram post he payed tribute to his early radio days, signing off with a classic “stay tuned”.