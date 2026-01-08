David Bowie’s Childhood Home to Be Restored & Opened to the Public

Iconic Bromley house that shaped a legend set for immersive fan pilgrimage

In news that’ll send a ripple of excitement through the Bowieverse, David Bowie’s childhood home in South London is set to be restored and opened to the public for the very first time.

The heritage project was announced by the Heritage of London Trust, marking what would have been the Starman icon’s 79th birthday.

The modest terraced house at 4 Plaistow Grove, Bromley – where a young David Jones lived from ages eight to twenty – will be returned to its early‑1960s condition, paying tribute to the suburban backdrop that incubated Bowie’s early creative spark.

At the heart of the restoration will be a meticulous recreation of Bowie’s tiny bedroom, a space he once described as “my entire world,” filled with books, records and dreams, the very environment that helped shape one of rock’s most transformative figures.

The project will be curated with input from Geoffrey Marsh, co‑curator of the V&A’s acclaimed David Bowie Is exhibition, and will draw on previously unseen archival material to bring the interior back to life.

But this isn’t just a shrine for die‑hards. The restored home will double as a creative hub, hosting workshops and skill‑building programmes aimed at young creatives, a fitting legacy for an artist who constantly championed artistic exploration.

Backed by a £500,000 grant and a public fundraising campaign, the project is slated to open its doors in late 2027, offering fans and curious visitors alike a rare window into the formative world of the Thin White Duke.

From Bowie’s earliest Bowieisms to the future generations inspired by his DIY ethos, this restoration turns a humble Bromley home into the next must‑visit destination on the Bowie map.