David Byrne drops playlist for ‘people who hate Christmas music’

David Byrne has released a Christmas Playlist for people who can’t stand Christmas music

David Byrne is ringing in the holiday season with a playlist for anyone who tenses up at the sound of sleigh bells.

The Talking Heads frontman has released David Byrne Radio Presents: Christmas Music for People Who Hate Christmas Music, a 32-track mix that ditches tradition in favour of rowdy, left-field holiday adjacent cuts.

The playlist jumps from Run-D.M.C. to Prince, FINNEAS to 100 gecs, pulling together a set that’s spirited without ever getting schmaltzy. “This playlist is not about the solstice, nor does it have some Pagan agenda – it’s rowdy, fun songs that gently poke at and refer to the holidays. Enjoy!” Byrne said in a statement.

The drop lands just days after Byrne’s appearance on NPR’s Tiny Desk, where he performed Talking Heads staples ‘Nothing But Flowers’ and ‘Life During Wartime,’ alongside ‘Everybody Laughs’ and ‘Don’t Be Like That’ from his new album Who Is the Sky?

Byrne is currently wrapping up the final North American shows of his world tour before taking the LP across the globe in 2026.

Up for more David Byrne Christmas chaos? Check out his three-hour playlist from 2018.