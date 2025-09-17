David Byrne revives “Psycho Killer” in Electrifying Tour Opener

After 19 years, the iconic track returns to setlists alongside new album highlights.

David Byrne has electrified fans by resurrecting Talking Heads’ iconic hit ‘Psycho Killer’ for the first time in 19 years during the opening night of his Who Is the Sky? world tour in Pittsburgh on September 16.

The legendary artist, backed by a dynamic ensemble of musicians and dancers, delivered a 21-song set that seamlessly blended new solo material from his latest album with beloved Talking Heads classics.

The performance, marked by Byrne’s signature artistic innovation, included live debuts of tracks like ‘My Apartment Is My Friend’ and a poignant cover of Paramore’s ‘Hard Times.’

This tour not only celebrates Byrne’s new album but also honours his legacy, offering a nostalgic yet forward-thinking experience for audiences worldwide.