David Lynch’s final project to premiere at Locarno Film Festival

The late filmmaker served as executive producer on Legend Of The Happy Worker

The final film project David Lynch worked on, Legend Of The Happy Worker, will have its world premiere at this year’s Locarno Film Festival.

While Lynch hadn’t directed anything since 2017’s Twin Peaks: The Return, he remained involved in film and television until his death earlier this year.

Most recently, he appeared in Steven Spielberg’s 2022 drama The Fabelmans as legendary director John Ford.

Legend Of The Happy Worker is directed by Duwayne Dunham — a longtime collaborator who served as editor on both Blue Velvet and Twin Peaks — with Lynch credited as executive producer. The film stars Thomas Haden Church (Spider-Man 3), Colm Meaney (Gangs Of London), and Josh Whitehouse (Valley Girl).

According to the official synopsis, the drama “follows Joe (Whitehouse) who battles to save what he and others have spent years building.”

The film’s premiere at Locarno marks the end of Lynch’s remarkable, often unpredictable presence in cinema — a fitting final credit for one of film’s most distinctive voices.

Legend Of The Happy Worker screens at Locarno in August.