Deadmau5 issues Apology after Blackout cut short Coachella Set

A whiskey-fuelled disaster leaves fans—and his cat—disappointed

Electronic music superstar deadmau5 (real name Joel Zimmerman) has apologised after his alcohol-fuelled Coachella performance as Testpilot ended in chaos.

The producer, playing a B2B set with Zhu, was seen downing shots, slurring his words, and stumbling behind the decks before being helped offstage prematurely.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by deadmau5 (@deadmau5)

In a series of Instagram posts, Zimmerman first joked, “I don’t remember a thing. But I don’t think I had a cig? So… that’s good I guess?” before later posting a more sincere apology alongside a photo of his unimpressed cat: “Sorry about last night. TO BE FAIR, I felt the first 3/4 was great! Huge shoutout to Zhu for carrying my dumb ass.” He concluded with a vow to reset, quit smoking, and return stronger.

Fans captured clips of the erratic set, including questionable mixing and a near fall. Zimmerman later quipped, “Probably my last Coachella.”