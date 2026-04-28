DEAD SET loads up on post-punk this May with SECOND IDOL, HEADSEND, and Inimata

Darlinghurst’s loudest new room is going all-in this month with live music and Panic! At The Bingo launch

DEAD SET has cemented itself as Sydney’s new home for heavy, left-of-centre live music – if there was any doubt – May pretty much makes the case for it.

Across the month, the venue leans into post-punk, grunge, alt-metal and hardcore, with a mix of emerging acts and bands already building momentum on the local circuit.

There’s a clear throughline here – guitar music with bite, plus DJs keeping things moving well past the last encore.

Friday, May 1 – Empirical Prey, Overbreak, Bedtime + DJ Space Truckin’

Psych-leaning rock outfit Empirical Prey headline at 10pm, known for stretching riffs into more expansive, jammed-out territory. Overbreak open the floor at 9pm with a straight-up alt-rock approach, while Bedtime open at 8pm with a grunge-leaning sound that sits somewhere between fuzzy and melodic. DJ Space Truckin’ takes over from 11pm.

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Saturday, May 2 – SECOND IDOL, Inaugural, Saturn’s Angel + DJ Radio Cult

A strong goth-laced post-punk bill. SECOND IDOL headline at 10pm off the back of their debut album Mongrel, which leans into moody, driving basslines and sharp, emotive vocals.

Inaugural (9pm) bring darker, club-adjacent energy via their EP STONE TAPES VOL. 1, including underground favourite Mall Cop With An AK, which picked up traction in goth/darkwave circles online.

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Opening at 8pm, Saturn’s Angel lean into art rock with a gothic edge — their debut single Rapture (Feb 2026) set the tone for their theatrical, atmosphere-heavy sets. DJ Radio Cult keeps the party raging till late.

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Wednesday, May 6 – HEADSEND, The Engine

HEADSEND headline at 10pm, arriving with their debut EP Angel Glands — gear up to celebrate the highly anticipated live-recorded release produced by Nick DiDia (Pearl Jam, Rage Against the Machine). Tracks like Stove, Chugg and And Angel capture their raw, riff-forward sound.

They have built an immediate momentum, supporting Wunderhorse and landing big-stage slots with Tool and AC/DC. The Engine warm things up at 9pm. This is SOLD OUT, don’t sleep on the next opportunity to catch this band live, if you’re holding tix, get in early for the best spot.

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Friday, May 8 – Resurrect Presents: IV, Frogpit, Bardvarkk, Laurien + DJ Axl Bros

A heavier-leaning mixed bill. Newcastle’s IV headline at 10pm, pushing alt-metal through a modern lens on their debut LP DREAMWALK.

Frogpit (9pm) bring gritty, mosh-ready punk/metal crossover energy. Bardvarkk (8:20pm) are a femme-led punk outfit out of Mulubinba/Newcastle, known for fast, punchy sets, while Laurien rounds out the earlier slot. DJ Axl Bros takes over from 11pm.

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Saturday, May 9 – Charles Carnabucci, Suitcase Cult, The Magician, Judas in JNCOS + DJ Nitecall

Charles Carnabucci headline at 10:30pm, blending hard rock, grunge and groove with a slightly off-kilter, “heavy Morrissey” feel.

Suitcase Cult (9:40pm) keep things in the alt/garage lane, while The Magician (8:50pm) bring a faster, garage/grunge/hardcore mix. Judas in JNCOS open at 8pm. DJ Nitecall runs late.

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Friday, May 15 – Alex Fears, Trinity & The Sluts, For Clift, The Wholly Smoked + DJ Nitecall

Alex Fears headline at 10:30pm, pulling together punk, indie rock and folk textures, with new material from EP THWIP (Two Hearts with Idyllic Perceptions) expected.

Trinity & The Sluts (9:40pm) bring a raw, Redfern-bred punk sound, followed by For Clift (8:50pm) and The Wholly Smoked (8pm), who open proceedings. DJ Nitecall closes.

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Saturday, May 16 – S.O.W., Hatemail, Visor Guy, My Name Is John + DJ Space Truckin’

Central Coast outfit S.O.W. headline at 10:30pm with a mix of alternative rock and hard rock influences.

Sydney mainstays Hatemail (9:40pm) bring decades of heavy groove-driven metal into the room. Visor Guy (8:50pm) and My Name Is John (8pm) round out the bill. DJ Space Truckin’ handles late-night duties.

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Thursday, May 21 – Panic! At The Bingo launch

A left turn midweek. Panic! At The Bingo is the emo-themed bingo night to end all bingo nights — less gig, more community hang, but still very on-brand for DEAD SET’s alt crowd.

Friday, May 22 – Magpies On Fire, DOSE, No Bull, Simon Chainsaw, The Silver Dragons + DJ Radio Cult

Big lineup energy here. Magpies On Fire headline at 11:30pm with a punchy alt-punk sound.

DOSE (10:30pm) mix blues-punk and dirty rock into something rough-edged and loud. No Bull (9:30pm), Simon Chainsaw (8:50pm) and The Silver Dragons (8pm) stack out the earlier slots. DJ Radio Cult closes.

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Saturday, May 23 – Last Words takeover, featuring Surprise Headliner + DJ’s.

Last Words bring their alt-party takeover to DEAD SET, with DJs throughout the night.

Saturday, May 30 – Inimata + downgirl DJs

Closing out the month, Inimata brings a one-man blend of punk, electronics and experimental rock — heard across releases like Dog Trauma and 2026’s Tri-State Scumbag.

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downgirl DJs, tied to Sydney’s femme punk scene, take care of the late-night set.

Head to Dead Set.