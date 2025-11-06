A musical journey from family roots to personal revelation.

Rising soul artist Dean Brady is sharing the stories behind his warm, groove-soaked new mixtape, Dean’s Home, in our candid new interview.

The First Nations Australian and African singer detailed his journey of creating music for a new generation by understanding what he doesn’t like and developing a sound that is uniquely his.

He credits his deeply musical upbringing as his foundation, recalling a childhood filled with music and his father teaching him and his brothers songs to sing.

This lineage, from the “outback Motown” of his parents’ band to the R&B greats he admired, is stitched into the very fabric of his work.

Dean’s Home is available now on all streaming platforms, charting a coming-of-age journey through love, memory, and identity.

Huge thanks to Sprocket for making this conversation possible!

You can connect with Dean Brady here.