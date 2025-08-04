Dean Brady keeps the soul coming with ‘Sneakers’

Dean Brady’s new single ‘Sneakers’ is a smooth, soulful reflection on where he’s been — and who walked with him

Australian R&B artist Dean Brady keeps the killer string of singles coming with ‘Sneakers’, the fifth track from his upcoming mixtape Dean’s Home, dropping October 31.

Following gems like ‘Falling’ and ‘Lost to the Moon’, ‘Sneakers’ is a laidback yet emotionally loaded ode to the ride-or-die types — and the literal kicks that’ve carried him through it all.

Co-written with Jerome Farah (who also helped craft ‘Falling’), the track is steeped in ‘90s/‘00s R&B – with Dean’s signature silky falsetto and grounded spoken word.

“It’s about all the trouble I’ve found myself in while wearing my sneakers – they’ve been with me through everything. Even when I was a kid, sneakers were part of my identity. No one knows me like my sneakers do.” Brady reflects — and you can hear that history in every line.

Sneakers is out now. Dean’s Home arrives October 31.