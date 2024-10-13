Debut EP from Dear Dorrit will send you straight back to the punk 80’s

Dear Dorrit is a fresh new alternative band hailing from Phoenix that boasts a melodic and atmospheric sound.

Formed by sisters Sofia Damia, Venus Navarro and Grace Juliet, who later joined forces with Ronnie Damian, Dear Dorrit wrote and recorded their debut EP within just six months of coming together.

On their layered sound, the band explains, “Dear Dorrit explores an interpretation of the post-punk sound with shoegaze characteristics, mixing atmospheric soundscapes with dissonant melodies.”

The EP, Bedroom Flood, features four tracks that serve as an introduction to their aesthetic, musical, and narrative ideas.

“Bedroom Flood reveals emotionally drowned subjects derived from the repetition of untouched emotions and experiences.

It covers themes of longing, disappointment, and confusion—reflecting a constant search for answers born from self-imposed uncertainty,” the band shared.

Inspired by albums such as Epic Garden Music by Sad Lovers and Giants and Without You I’m Nothing by Placebo, Dear Dorrit’s heavily influenced by early ‘80s post-punk and new wave movements. Think Joy Division’s brooding atmospheres, entwined with a little Pixies and Cocteau Twins.

The opening track, ‘Mid June,’ sets the tone with an atmospheric guitar interlude and lyrics enriched by hauntingly beautiful harmonies that evoke a sense of emotional existentialism.

Next up is ‘Is It Something I’ve Said?’, a track that exemplifies guitarists Venus and Ronnie’s ability to create moving dialogues, forging a sense of nostalgia that sits atop shredding guitars.

The title track ‘Bedroom Flood’ sees the band explore a shoegaze feel, and is a nearly 5-minute ode to the likes of Silversun Pickups and Title Fight.

‘Things That Injure’ closes the EP out with tones of yearning and turmoil, with feelings of “If I felt better” and emotional uncertainty.

With a warm and intriguing sound, Bedroom Flood is as intense as it is melodic, and as dissonant as it is beautiful.

Dear Dorrit’s Bedroom Flood is more than just an EP; it’s a vivid exploration of emotional depth that resonates in our complex world. Their ability to fuse atmospheric soundscapes with poignant lyrics sets them apart in today’s music scene, signaling a promising trajectory ahead.

This is a band to watch—immerse yourself in Bedroom Flood below and experience the intricate sound that hints at their potential to redefine the genre.