Death Cab For Cutie get sensitive on ‘Stone Over Water’ and perform ‘Riptides’ on Kimmel

The time has finally come, and Death Cab have released the final single ahead of I Built You A Tower.

The record is the band’s first on their new label, Anti, marking their indie return.

Their last indie release was with the acclaimed Transatlanticism in 2003.

‘Stone Over Water’ is their third single, gearing up for the album release this Friday.

The track is definitely for fans of the band’s early, sensitive tracks.

Via Instagram, they told fans that “if you’ve ever had to try and convince yourself and everyone around you that you’re ok when you are most definitely not, this song is for you.”

Check out the lyric video for the song, created by Juliet Bryant, here.

This week, the band also celebrated the release of I Built You A Tower with a performance of ‘Riptides’ on Kimmel, which you can watch here.

Perhaps most exciting of all, though, is the band’s debut of the full album tonight at Sid The Cat Auditorium in California.

The immediately sold out show will be a phone-free experience, which we’ve been seeing a bit of recently from acts like Phoebe Bridgers, who is performing at MSG this week, also phones free.

All of this points to the overwhelming fact that Death Cab For Cutie are back and at their very best when returning to their indie roots.