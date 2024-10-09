Deep Sea Arcade Unveils Outlands Reissue and New Album Coming This November

Deep Sea Arcade, Australia’s Indie Legends, Announce Outlands Reissue and New Album

Deep Sea Arcade is set to reissue their acclaimed debut album, Outlands, on November 29th through Impressed Recordings. This limited edition vinyl release, capped at just 185 copies, is a nostalgic homage to the band’s legacy and features remixes of select tracks from the original album.

Kicking things off is “Girls (Re-Fascinated),” a remix by Johnny Mackay, known for his work with Fascinator and Children Collide. It’s a complete mood of indie rock perfection with a steady, pulsing beat that breathes fresh life into the track, taking it somewhere completely new while keeping that irresistible rhythm locked in.

As long-time veterans of the Sydney live music scene, Deep Sea Arcade has been celebrated as one of Australia’s top live acts. Since their origins as a bedroom project between Nick Weaver and Nic McKenzie in 2010, they’ve hit the road with unyielding energy, cementing their status as indie icons.

With this re-release, the poignancy is amplified by a deep sense of loss, as lead singer Nic McKenzie dedicates it to his late bandmate, Nick Weaver, who sadly passed away in 2021.

Reflecting on their time together, McKenzie shares, “I was reminiscing on the great times I had recording this album with my dear friend Nick. It inspired me to work on new material, but it felt like a meaningful way to celebrate his memory.” This blend of nostalgia and tribute frames Outlands not just as an album, but as a chapter of shared experiences and musical exploration.

Originally released in 2012 by Ivy League Records, Outlands was met with widespread acclaim, earning Feature Album status on both Triple J and FBi Radio.

The album’s lush, psychedelic sound quickly established Deep Sea Arcade as a significant force within the Australian music scene.

The band toured extensively, supporting acts like Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Modest Mouse, and performing at prestigious festivals such as Primavera Sound and The Great Escape.

Their unique sonic palette—characterized by swirling guitars, synth-laden atmospheres, and McKenzie’s ethereal vocals—encapsulated the zeitgeist of indie rock at the time.

‘When ‘Outlands’ came out.. It was an album that we would’ve killed to have put out. We still reference it today’ Oli Leimbach – Lime Cordiale

The hype surrounding this vinyl re-release is electric, especially with fresh tracks set to drop in 2025. With none other than Jay Watson (Tame Impala, Pond) handling co-production, playing on, and mixing Deep Sea Arcade’s third album, it’s already shaping up to be something major. For both die-hard fans and indie newcomers, this re-release is a chance to dive back into a record that helped define the early 2010s scene.

Johnny Took of DMA’s reflected on the significance of Outlands, stating, “I have beautiful nostalgic memories of driving around Sydney in the excitement of my youth listening to ‘Girls’ when this album came out. Can’t wait to revisit that on vinyl.”

The remix “Girls (Re-Fascinated)” adds a fresh layer to the beloved original, enhancing its infectious energy while maintaining the song’s core essence. John Mackay from Children Collide noted, “I have the most excellent memories of touring the country with Deep Sea Arcade and hearing these lovely songs. I would poke my head out for ‘Girls’ every night,” illustrating the impact this music has had not only on fans but also on fellow musicians.

With its jangly guitar-pop vibes, Outlands not only captures a bygone era of indie rock but also solidifies its place in the Australian music narrative alongside artists like The Jezabels and Gotye.

This re-release is a testament to the band’s influence during a time when vocals were layered and indie rock was at its experimental peak, paving the way for Tame Impala’s Currents.

As the vinyl re-release approaches, fans can prepare for a resonant journey back to the sounds that defined a generation. Meanwhile, wrap your ears around the remix above, and dive back into the OG below.

Pre-orders for this limited edition are now available, offering a chance to relive the euphoria of Outlands and honour the enduring legacy of Deep Sea Arcade.

Head here to pre order.